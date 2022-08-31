Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 45,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 million and a P/E ratio of 30.33. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

