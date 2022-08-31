Gamestarter (GAME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,702.00

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $58,702.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gamestarter has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Gamestarter coin can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000201 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gamestarter Coin Profile

Gamestarter is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

