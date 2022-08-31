Garlicoin Price Down 49.5% Over Last Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $947,217.98 and approximately $85.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,984,030 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

