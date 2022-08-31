Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Genasys by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Price Performance

GNSS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,921. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 million, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 0.44. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Stories

