General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 294.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,128 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $71,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,424. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.13.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

