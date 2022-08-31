Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Update

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GENE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 50,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,856. Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

