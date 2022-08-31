GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC reduced its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. GeoPark accounts for approximately 0.7% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,679 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPRK remained flat at $12.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,152. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.54.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

