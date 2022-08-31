Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 7%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) rose 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 9,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,839,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Geron Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $952.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 44.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Geron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Geron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

