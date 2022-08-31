GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 9.5%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 490,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 115,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GFG Resources Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$15.18 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Further Reading

