Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.32. 300,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.