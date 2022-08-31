GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

GitLab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.