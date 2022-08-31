Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLAPF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Glanbia from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Glanbia from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Stock Performance

Glanbia stock remained flat at $13.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Read More

