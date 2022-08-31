Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.98

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.75. Glencore shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 5,817 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.