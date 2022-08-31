Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Glencore Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 777,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

