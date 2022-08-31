Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,029,491 shares traded.

Global Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.52. The company has a market cap of £2.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10.

About Global Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5, 798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.