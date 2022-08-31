Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 961,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,913,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,053,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 268,608 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,293. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

