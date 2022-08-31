Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.00. 953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

