Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Trading Down 1%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.61. 603,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,680% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.