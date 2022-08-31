GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 358,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 362.9 days.
GMO Internet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $18.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. GMO Internet has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $28.90.
GMO Internet Company Profile
