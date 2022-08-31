GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 358,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 362.9 days.

OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $18.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. GMO Internet has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $28.90.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

