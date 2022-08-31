GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 27.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $21,662,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 273,773 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

