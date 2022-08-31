Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GORO has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 62.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 100.0% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

