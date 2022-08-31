Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Shares Down 2.1%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.12 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42). Approximately 59,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 280,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.75 ($0.43).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert P. King purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,183.18).

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

