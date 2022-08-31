Golff 24-Hour Volume Reaches $820,527.00 (GOF)

Golff (GOF) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golff has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Golff has a market cap of $659,068.21 and approximately $820,527.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00134229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080955 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.