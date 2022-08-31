governance ZIL (GZIL) Price Reaches $11.52 on Top Exchanges

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One governance ZIL coin can now be bought for $11.52 or 0.00056505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. governance ZIL has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $11,117.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About governance ZIL

governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade governance ZIL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

