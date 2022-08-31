Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gran Tierra Energy

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.89.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

