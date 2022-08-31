Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Up 7.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 240,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,979,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $494.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.99.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
