Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Up 7.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 240,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,979,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $494.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.