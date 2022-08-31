Gray Fleming Purchases 36,036 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) insider Gray Fleming bought 36,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $42,522.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,522.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 2,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,265. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

