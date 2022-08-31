Gray Fleming Purchases 36,036 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) insider Gray Fleming bought 36,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $42,522.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,522.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BioSig Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 2,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,265. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
Featured Stories
