Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Green Impact Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 26th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Green Impact Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on Green Impact Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Green Impact Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

About Green Impact Partners

CVE:GIP opened at C$7.65 on Monday. Green Impact Partners has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.10 million and a PE ratio of -117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.64.

(Get Rating)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.