Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.18% of Green Plains worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. 11,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,228. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Stories

