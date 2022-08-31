Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Update

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock remained flat at $13.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTBIF shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

