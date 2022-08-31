Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Update

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock remained flat at $13.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23.
Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.