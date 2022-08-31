Grid+ Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and $18.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00133986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021750 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grid+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.