Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Grove Collaborative Trading Down 3.3 %
GROV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 157,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11. Grove Collaborative has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $43,039,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
About Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grove Collaborative (GROV)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.