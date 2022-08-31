Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 3.3 %

GROV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 157,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11. Grove Collaborative has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,058,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,635.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $43,039,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

