Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.01. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Gruma S.A.B. de CV Trading Down 6.7 %

About Gruma S.A.B. de CV

Gruma, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in corn and flour tortilla production across the world. The Company produces wheat flour and its derivatives, such as flatbreads, wraps, chapatti, and pizza bases plus other food products. Its segments include Corn flour and packaged tortilla division (United States and Europe), Corn flour division (Mexico) and Other segments.

