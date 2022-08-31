Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.01. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
Gruma S.A.B. de CV Trading Down 6.7 %
About Gruma S.A.B. de CV
Gruma, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in corn and flour tortilla production across the world. The Company produces wheat flour and its derivatives, such as flatbreads, wraps, chapatti, and pizza bases plus other food products. Its segments include Corn flour and packaged tortilla division (United States and Europe), Corn flour division (Mexico) and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gruma S.A.B. de CV (GMKYY)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma S.A.B. de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma S.A.B. de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.