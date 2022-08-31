Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 1,987,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBOOF remained flat at $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.