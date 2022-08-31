GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GSK has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

