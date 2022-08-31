GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GSK by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

