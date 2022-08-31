Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

