Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.21 ($0.03). Approximately 154,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 27,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.09 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £908,420.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.13.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

