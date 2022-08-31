Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Short Interest Update

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOFV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

