Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,760,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 11,246,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,179,989. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

