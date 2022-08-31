Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,355.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 1,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.