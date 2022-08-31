Hathor Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Hathor has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and approximately $622,743.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00431279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00827558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 911,734,880 coins and its circulating supply is 235,789,880 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.