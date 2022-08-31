Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 221,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hawkins Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. 59,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a market cap of $829.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $3,190,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

