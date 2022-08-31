Head-To-Head Comparison: PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) versus Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares PropertyGuru and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PropertyGuru
|N/A
|-34.24%
|-21.52%
|Liberty TripAdvisor
|12.76%
|7.32%
|3.48%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PropertyGuru and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PropertyGuru
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Liberty TripAdvisor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares PropertyGuru and Liberty TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PropertyGuru
|$75.96 million
|10.19
|-$138.97 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Liberty TripAdvisor
|$902.00 million
|0.10
|$179.00 million
|$2.03
|0.60
Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.
Volatility and Risk
PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Liberty TripAdvisor beats PropertyGuru on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
