Head to Head Review: North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) & International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% International Tower Hill Mines N/A -7.32% -7.25%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.03) -17.54

This table compares North American Palladium and International Tower Hill Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines.

Volatility & Risk

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for North American Palladium and International Tower Hill Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

North American Palladium beats International Tower Hill Mines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

