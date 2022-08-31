Head-To-Head Review: PlayAGS (AGS) versus Its Rivals

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PlayAGS to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s competitors have a beta of 0.28, indicating that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PlayAGS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -12.28 PlayAGS Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 56.89

Profitability

PlayAGS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares PlayAGS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PlayAGS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 49 160 379 6 2.58

PlayAGS currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.41%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 29.92%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

PlayAGS beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.