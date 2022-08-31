Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.40. Approximately 1,055,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,258,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

HWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.68.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$104.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

