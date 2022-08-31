Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 4.3 %

HCAT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 22,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,066. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,063 shares of company stock valued at $73,136. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 100,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

