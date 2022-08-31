Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 37,961 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.0 %

IQV stock opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

