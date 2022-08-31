Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.